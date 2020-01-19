Newborn stolen from Burdwan Medical College, cops start probe

Kolkata: A newborn girl was allegedly stolen from the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital on Sunday. The family members of the infant registered a complaint at the local police station.



The infant's mother told the police that a woman claiming to be an employee of the hospital took the infant for weighing and vaccination.

The mother handed over the baby assuming that she was an employee of the hospital. After waiting for an hour when the women did not return with the baby the mother raised an alarm.

Consequently, some staff members of the hospital conducted a search operation inside the complex but failed to find any trace of the infant.

Police have started a probe in this regard. The hospital authorities are also going through the CCTV footages which showed that a woman was leaving the hospital with an infant in her arms. Police are trying to identify the woman and raids are being conducted at different locations.

Rimpa Mali, a resident of Kalna in East Burdwan was admitted to the hospital a few days ago and she gave birth to a girl child on Saturday.

The incident has triggered anger among the family members who raised questions on how an outsider could get access to the maternity ward of the hospital. Police are also investigating if any staff members of the hospital were involved in the incident.