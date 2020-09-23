New transit corridor to start functioning from Kolkata airport

Kolkata: A transit corridor will start functioning from Thursday at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata.



According to sources, earlier transit flight passengers had to leave the terminal and again used to enter to avail their flights which was

time-consuming. In the new system a lot more time will be saved.

From Thursday transit flight passengers will not need to leave the terminal building. A space of around 24 thousand square feet has been earmarked as a transit corridor. Passengers now can easily

avail their transit flights by availing the corridor. In the new corridor, arrangements have been made for security checking. To go to the departure terminal, three dedicated lifts will be used.

Also, two baggage scanning machine and three checking booths have already been installed in the new transit corridor.

Around 300 passengers can be accommodated at a time. It is assumed that at present around nine thousand passengers will be benefitted due to the new transit corridor.