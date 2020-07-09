New Town urges all to prevent water accumulation & observe 'cleaning week'

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) is going all out to check the spread of Dengue which is posing a serious threat in Bengal.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed all civic authorities and autonomous bodies to take anti larvae drive seriously.

Debashis Sen, chairman, NKDA along with the senior officials met heads of many educational institutions situated in New Town through video conferencing. Heads or representatives of 15 educational institutes took part in the conference that started around noon on Wednesday. These included Presidency University, St Xaviers' University, SNU, Techno India,

Alia University, UEM and others. NKDA requested all to observe a cleaning week with an eye on preventing water accumulation so as to

prevent growth of mosquito larvae.

They were requested to especially check rooftops for such waste or water accumulation and underlined that even though the students were away because of the pandemic, the housekeeping/facility management team should be impressed to carry on cleaning vigorously in order to prevent spread of Dengue. Judicial Academy representative mentioned about a drain that may contain larvae, outside their campus and NKDA team to inspect the site with BTI spray. NKDA will be releasing 50,000 gappi fish in water from this week as these fish eat mosquito larvae.

NKDA will launch IEC (information, Education, Campaign) activities on social distancing, mask wearing, hand washing, no spitting, no water accumulation, no plastics, no littering, segregation of waste at source, save water, clean city green city, solar energy etc.

Many agreed to come up with proposals after the institutes will open after lockdown.