New Town to start tree plantation drive

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) will plant 10,000 trees in New Town to increase the green cover.

The step has been taken after around 4,000 trees in New Town got uprooted as an aftermath of the super cyclone Amphan.

A meeting was held between NKDA officials and their counterpart in the state Forest department over the ways to be followed in the plantation of trees. Tall trees like Neem, Cocoanut, Palm, Betel Nut will be planted. The state Forest department will supply the trees whose height varying anything between 3/ 4 feet. NKDA has specified the areas where the trees will be planted.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had planted five trees at Harish Park on the World Environment Day on June 5 and had all the civic bodies and autonomous bodies to plant trees to augment the green cover. More than 12,500 trees got uprooted in the areas under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). NKDA will start the plantation drive on July 4. It will plant Guava, Grape Fruit on an empty plot after taking permission from its owner. The trees will be replanted in other areas later.

NKDA will request the residents of housing complexes to adopt trees that are situated close to their residence and look them after. They will ensure that medicines are being given and people do not cut their branches.