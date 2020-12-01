New Town to launch anti-pollution drive

Kolkata: In a bid to curb pollution by reducing carbon emission in New Town and its adjoining areas, New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) along with police and Indian Oil will launch a 15 day campaign from December 1.



Volunteers will stand at the important intersections with banners and placards, requesting the drivers to switch off engines when the traffic light goes red.

They may have to wait for 4 minutes during busy traffic hours but doing the same will help in reducing pollution levels. Debashis Sen, chairman NKDA, said the recent pollution free Diwali is the result of sustained campaign by various state government agencies.

NKDA will also encourage people to take up cycling, which is an eco-friendly mode of transport.

There is a graded path for cycling in New Town, the one-of-its kind in the country. A bicycle sharing system is also available in New Town.

One can hire a bicycle for touring New Town. At the end of the trip, the person will have to park the bicycle at designated spots. The

cycles are fitted with GPS. E-cycles are likely to be introduced soon.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Sabuj sathi, a unique project in which bicycles are given free to the students studying in classes between IX and XII in state-run or sponsored schools and madrasas, has not only received international recognition but also successfully reduced the number of school drop outs. NKDA to launch anti-pollution campaign in New Town.