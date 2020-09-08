New Town to introduce app-based cycle services

Kolkata: If things go as planned New Town is going to get app-based cycles on hire, the first of its kind in the country on September 18.



One hundred cycles which are easy to ride arrived at New Town on Sunday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is encouraging people to do cycling.

In Kolkata proper roads are being chalked out where cycling will be allowed. Her Sabuj Sathi project where 85 lakhs cycles have been distributed among the students studying between classes IX and XII of state-run or aided, sponsored schools along with Madrasas has earned global recognition.

The apps lock operates after the Chartered Bike apps is downloaded from Google Play Store or iPhone App Store on to an user's mobile. Once registered and linked to digital wallet etc, one is ready to go.

There are three gear settings that also vary the pressure resistance on the pedals.

The website and app details are under development. The fare is likely to be Rs 5 for 30 minutes and Rs 10 for 60 min and Rs 15 per 30 min thereafter.

On 2 September, New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) signed an agreement with a private firm to operate an app-based Public Bicycle Sharing System including 100 normal bicycles and 400 electric-bicycles across 21 Docking Stations.

The e-bicycles, require less effort and ensure a pleasant riding experience, is an interesting addition to New Town's cycling interventions and reinforces the township's commitment to both e-mobility as well as COVID-19 mitigating measures. HIDCO and NKDA are also strengthening cycle infrastructure across the city through both graded and demarcated cycle tracks with adequate lighting and signage.

A "handlebar survey" was done recently with cyclists riding over bicycle tracks to identify ways to improve cycling experience and ensure safety.

Cycle tours are being held periodically while Cycle Training is held every Sunday between 4-6 pm at New Town Football Ground.