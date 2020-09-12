New Town to introduce app-based cycle service on September 24

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) will introduce app-based cycle on hire scheme, the first of its kind in the country on September 24.



Firhad Hakim, state Urban development minister will flag off the project at a function on September 24. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed the administration to prepare a scheme to introduce cycles on the streets of Kolkata. Her pet bicycle project Sabuj Sathi has bagged the "winner" prize in the WSIS 2020.

The fare is likely to be Rs 5 for 30 minutes and Rs 10 for 60 min and Rs 15 per 30 min thereafter.

Meanwhile, NKDA has constructed 17 km graded cycle track so far. On Thursday another 2.8 km track from the Clock Tower to a star hotel was inaugurated. NKDA had already set up 14 km graded track. New Town becomes the country's first area to have graded track for cycles, so common in Europe and USA.