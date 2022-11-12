New Town to hold special screening of Soumitra Chatterjee's films

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) will screen the digitally preserved films of Soumitra Chatterjee on his second death anniversary which falls on



November 15.

Hectic work is on to complete a park which has been named after Apur Sangsar, an immortal film directed by Satyajit Ray and acted by Soumitra Chatterjee. The park is coming up behind Snehodiya.

The senior citizens of Snehodiya will be taken to see Chatterjee's films.