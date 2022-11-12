Millennium Post
Home > Kolkata > New Town to hold special screening of Soumitra Chatterjee's films
Kolkata

New Town to hold special screening of Soumitra Chatterjee's films

BY Team MP12 Nov 2022 5:59 PM GMT

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) will screen the digitally preserved films of Soumitra Chatterjee on his second death anniversary which falls on

November 15.

Hectic work is on to complete a park which has been named after Apur Sangsar, an immortal film directed by Satyajit Ray and acted by Soumitra Chatterjee. The park is coming up behind Snehodiya.

The senior citizens of Snehodiya will be taken to see Chatterjee's films.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X
X