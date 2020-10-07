New Town to give ranking to residents for community work

Kolkata: In a bid to encourage the residents of housing complexes and individual houses situated in different blocks in New Town and to assess how they have addressed the COVID-19 pandemic and other important issues related to health and environment, Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) has decided to give them ranking on the basis of their achievement.



HIDCO will work along with New Town Kolkata Development Authority and New Town Kolkata Green Smart City Corporation Limited (NKGSCCL) to give ranking.

The date for demonstrating interventions will be January 1, 2019 to 31 December 2020. The last date of submission has been fixed at January 31, 2021 while results are expected to be announced on March 2021. It will be seen how the housing complexes and the blocks consisting of individual houses have addressed COVID-19 pandemic like efforts to maintain physical distancing, wearing masks and washing hands, health camps and awareness initiatives, helps offered to senior citizens and patients inflicted with

Corona.

Another important issue will be the initiatives taking by the housing complexes and the blocks comprising residential buildings to combat Dengue. How cleanliness was maintained in the housing complexes and the blocks will be assessed.

Steps taken by the housing complexes and the blocks to augment greenery have given special emphasis.

The participants will have to submit photographs as

evidence.