New Town to get pumping station at Rs 3 crore by next monsoon

kolkata: The foundation stone of a drainage pumping station was laid on Thursday to save the people living in the areas surrounding City Centre 2 and Chinar Park from the menace of waterlogging.



Krishna Chakraborty, mayor Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Tapas Chatterjee and Aditi Munshi, both MLAs and Debashis Sen, chairman of New Town Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA) were present at the foundation stone laying ceremony.

The estimated cost of the pumping station will be around Rs 3 crore. It will pump out the accumulated water from vast areas surrounding Chinar Park and City Centre 2 into the Ghuni canal. Steps have been taken to complete the project before monsoon 2022. Four more pumping stations will be set up in New Town to clear waterlogging.

Work is being carried out to re-excavate some of the canals. It may be mentioned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing the administrative meeting in North 24-Parganas in November had said steps should be taken to re-excavate canals or maintain the pumping station during the dry months.

A meeting was held between Krishna Chakraborty and senior officials of HIDCO and NKDA in 2020 where the civic problems in the fringe areas of Salt Lake and New Town had been discussed. The proposal to set up a drainage pumping station to clear the accumulated water in vast areas of Chinar Park was taken.