New Town to get electric crematorium with 4 furnaces

KOLKATA: Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) will set up an electric crematorium in New Town. The decision was taken after the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department asked every municipality to set up an electric crematorium in their respective areas. The proposed crematorium with four electric furnaces will come up in Action Area ID. The state-of-the-art crematorium will have a water body and will be designed by well-known architects.



Debashis Sen, Chairman of HIDCO said the DPR had been sent to the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department for approval. Once it comes, tender will be floated to start the work. With the population of New Town fast growing, setting up of a crematorium is the need of the hour, said Chandrima Bhattacharya, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister. The crematoriums like Nimtala or Kashi Mitra or Ratan Babu Ghat are about 15 km from New Town.

The existing crematoriums in Kolkata have three furnaces. The state-of-the-art crematorium at New Town will ensure that no air pollution takes place and there will be no foul smell in the area.