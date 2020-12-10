New Town to get a special clinic

Kolkata: New Town will soon have a special clinic for providing affordable healthcare facilities to people living in and around the township.

The ground-breaking ceremony was held on Wednesday. It was attended by Debasis Sen, chairman, New Town Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA), CMOH North 24-Parganas and super of the sub divisional hospital.

Built by NKDA, the centre will come up on 2 acres. It will be built on the plot opposite to the New Town Business Club.

The two-storeyed centre will cover an area measuring 4500 square feet.

The building will be barrier-free. There will be elevators and spread out waiting lobbies along with a nurse room, drinking water and toilet facilities.

The centre is likely to have five OPD units, an X Ray room, a USG room and a pathology unit. The centre is likely to be completed within one year.