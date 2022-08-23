New Town to get a cycle velodrome soon

KOLKATA: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) will set up a cycle velodrome in New Town for the first time in eastern India. The construction of the velodrome has begun. It will take around two years to complete the project, Debashis Sen, Chairman of NKDA said.

It is coming up in Action Area II between Eco Park and City Centre II near the centre of excellence of AIFF. According to reports, it will have a 250m long circular track for cycle racing with a viewers' gallery along with skating facilities. The project has been reportedly pegged at Rs 12 crore.

Only a few cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Patiala and Jabalpur have national-level velodromes. HIDCO and NKDA have taken several measures to popularise cycling in New Town. It is the only township in eastern India that has 35 km graded cycle track. Debashis Sen said steps have been taken to extend it upto 50km. Interested people are given lessons on cycle-riding. The cycling-sharing scheme in New Town has become immensely popular. One can hire a cycle, visit the places and then leave the cycle on the dock after making necessary payments. Every cycle is fitted with a GPS system. NKDA has introduced e cycles.

Like the European countries and USA cycling in India is coming up in a very big way. It is not only an eco-friendly vehicle, but also helps to keep the body fit. In cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, many IT professionals take part in long distance cycling events on weekends.

In Kolkata, many groups have come up that take up cycling regularly. Several cycle shops have come up in Kolkata, where premium cycles are being sold.