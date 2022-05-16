New Town to get 3 drainage pumping stations

KOLKATA: Firhad Hakim, minister for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister and Pulak Roy,



minister for Public Health Engineering will lay the foundation stone of three drainage pumping stations in Action Area III of New Town on Monday.

The pumps will help to clear the accumulated water during monsoon.

More than three lakh people will be benefitted once the pumping stations start operating.

Monsoon 2021 saw unprecedented spells of rainfall and storm water surge in Bagjola canal resulted in large scale water stagnation in New Town and neighbouring areas particularly Action Area III.

Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation ( HIDCO) had set up an expert committee comprising drainage experts from HIDCO, NKDA, Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Waterways department to come up with effective plans to combat water-logging.

The experts suggested that three drainage pumping stations should be constructed in Action Area III to sort out the problem.

The estimated cost for setting up three pumping stations will be around Rs 65.52 crore. The first pump will be set up off U canal and its command

area will be Action Area III F, III G and areas surrounding Kulberia mouja and Chada Kathal Beria Mouja. More

than 1.28 lakh people will be benefitted and the estimated cost of setting up the pumping station will be around Rs 23.22 crore.

The second drainage pumping station will be set up off R canal and its command area will be Action Area III C, IIIB and adjoin areas that include natunpukur, Dharmatala and Pachuria. More than 62,000 people will be benefitted and the estimated cost of installing the pumping station will be Rs 21.26 crore.