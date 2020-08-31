New Town to earmark space to charge e-vehicle

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has proposed to earmark mandatory space for e-vehicles with charging point in all new buildings.



The Building Rules stipulate that there should be space for parking one vehicle in buildings covering 150 square meter space. Debashis Sen, chairman NKDA said it has been proposed to reserve 2 per cent mandatory space for parking of e-vehicles with charging facility and it should not be less than 1 per cent in new buildings. NKDA is likely to introduce e-cycles in its cycle sharing scheme. The state government is going all out to introduce more e vehicles. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay is using e-vehicles to go to his office. E-vehicles will be given to the chief and home secretary and the chairman-cum-managing director of State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (SEDCL). Prabhat Mishra, principal secretary, state Transport department said now 80 e -buses are running with 77 charging stations. Of these 20 are high-power quick charging stations.

The state government proposes to add 50 more e-buses in its fleet. The e-buses are covering more than 2.5 lakh km per month. Attempts are made to install solar power at the charging stations to reduce the running cost.