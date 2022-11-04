New Town: Steps taken to curb road mishaps

KOLKATA: New Town traffic guard has taken several steps to curb road accidents as much as possible. This comes after a few accidents took place in the past few months.



According to police sources, as the roads in New Town are wide, a section of drivers often drive in a rash and negligent manner, violating the speed restrictions.

The accident, in which a 22-year-old youth was killed on Thursday morning, was reportedly caused due to overspeeding.

The defaulter was driving at around 100 kilometre per hour speed.

To compel the drivers to slow down within a few hundred meters, traffic cops have placed guard rails in a zig-zag manner so that no vehicle can pass through straight.

Also, the night traffic system was introduced a few months ago to enhance visibility of police on the road.

This apart, more stress is being given on prosecuting the drivers flouting the speed restrictions and signal violation which are the most common offences that may lead to fatal accidents.

"We are trying our best to make New Town roads safer by making people aware about the consequences of violating traffic norms," said a traffic police personnel. Also we have placed guard rails in a zig-zag style in a few hundred metres on major roads across New Town to compel the drivers reduce the vehicle speed," said the traffic cop, while talking about the measures.

However, a section of people with high-end luxurious vehicles reportedly violate the speed restrictions deliberately.