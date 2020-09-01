New Town starts work on bio-methanation project

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) began construction of a bio-methanation treatment plant project capable of handling 5 tons per day (TPD) of organic waste materials. The bhoomi puja was held on August 19 in presence of senior officials of NKDA including its chairman Debashis Sen. When fully operational, it will prevent an estimated 1,500 tons of carbon dioxide emission into the atmosphere. This is equivalent to the output from 313 fully grown trees. This 5 TPD model at full capacity is expected to generate 600 -650 cubic metres of bio-gas per day with an LPG replacement potential of approximately 250-290 kg per day. The wet digested will be convert the residual slurry into nutrient rich, ready to use, organic fertiliser for landscaping and horticulture application which is around 450 Kg per day. Excess Liquid fertiliser slurry after recycling, estimated at 10,000 litres per day, will be used in parks and landscaping areas as liquid fertiliser. A separate space for processing accumulated dry waste and sending these waste for recycling after further segregation into plastics/glass/metal/paper etc has been identified at Patharghata.