New Town: Some builders flout norms, dump construction materials on roads

KOLKATA: Flouting the instructions of the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) and norms while constructing buildings, a large number of builders are keeping construction materials on the roads in New Town.

The construction materials washed away during rains are choking the gully pits and drainage lines causing waterlogging and inconvenience to the local residents.

Also, due to movement of construction material laden trucks, several roads in the area have been damaged badly.

As per the norms of building constructionin the area, no construction materials can be dumped encroaching the roads.

But, a large number of builders, who are constructing several cooperative buildings in New Town, specifically in Action Area II are not following the norms. It is often seen that the construction materials are being dumped encroaching half of the road and even covering the gully pits.

Apart from building constructions, ongoing work of the Airport-Garia Metro project is also a cause behind the drains getting choked. The roads, adjacent to the Biswa Bangla Sarani— mainly in a few areas of New Town where Metro project work is going— turn into a water body during heavy rains. Also, the roads become slippery as mud spreads

all over the road when any truck or other vehicle moves from inside the Metro project area.

For the past few months during heavy rains, several roads in New Town got waterlogged as the gully pits were covered with construction materials.

In a few areas, drainage water backflows inside the buildings as well. However, the accumulated water clears within an hour after the

rain stops. Sources informed that NKDA has been keeping a strict vigil in these areas and also slapped fines on

several builders for violating the norms. But, a section of builders are still unwilling to follow the norms. "We are facing trouble due to the construction materials encroaching the roads. Despite repeated requests to the builders, none bothered to cooperate or follow the norms," said Joydeb Sur, a resident of an apartment on street number 572 in Action Area IIB.