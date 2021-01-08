New Town: Six held for assault and abduction

Kolkata: Six persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting three people and abducting one of them on Wednesday night in New Town.



Police claimed that on Wednesday night a man identified as Abdul Salam of Kozhikode in Kerala lodged a complaint against Musammil Mottemmal and a few others for allegedly kidnapping one of his friends.

He also told police that a few months ago Mottemmal and others had taken money from them in Dubai and recently and asked them to meet in Kolkata to return the money. On Wednesday when Salam and his friends went near City Center II, Mottemmal and his associates kidnapped one of his friends and demanded Rs two lakh. Police rescued the abducted person within two hours.