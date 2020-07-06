New Town proposes setting up of rooftop gardens mandatory

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has proposed setting up of roof top gardens in new buildings in New Town mandatory.



The proposal has been sent to the state government for approval.

In many cities across the globe rooftop urban farming has been taken up as an environmentally friendly measure.

New Town Kolkata Development Authority authorities have started a rooftop vegetable garden with solar shades and rainwater harvesting at CB market. It has also notified some agencies who are willing to help people to set up roof top gardens.

But the response of the residents in the matter was not upto the mark. The initiative has been taken as a part of the drive titled 'Regreening Post Amphan'.

It has been proposed that in residential single dwelling with plot size upto 300 sqm and above, 40 per cent of the roof space to be kept for gardening. In multiple dwelling units with plot size above 300 sqm, 25% of the space on the roof top will be preserved for garden.

In educational institutions where the plot size is upto one acre, 30% of the roof area will be preserved for garden while in plots measuring above one acre it will be 25% of the roof area. In other uses, upto one acre it is 30% of the roof area and in plots more than once area it will be 25%.

Welcoming the move of NKDA some residents said though the initiative is good, but few people will be interested to set up roof top gardens. To maintain a garden one has to work hard and few people are ready to give time and energy, they maintained.