New Town prepares data base of senior citizens

Kolkata: Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) is coming up with a data base containing the names and telephone numbers of the senior citizens in New Town in a bid to give them prompt service.

August 21 is celebrated as Senior Citizens Day globally.

So far names of 560 senior citizens have been incorporated in the data base. Debashis Sen, chairman of HIDCO said the names will be given to the NGOs and the residents' associations of highrise apartments, the members of Swapno Bhor along with the officials of HIDCO who are looking after the helpline number requesting them to get in touch with these people to inquire about their well being and take necessary action. HIDCO has taken special measures to look after the senior citizens who are staying at Snehodiya, a state run centre for the senior citizens with all modern amenities during COVID 19 pandemic.

Swapno Bhor which stands on 3 acres of land is the only state run platform for the senior citizens.

The two storeyed building houses a library, a coffee shop, auditorium where cultural programmes are held throughout the year. The senior citizens come for morning walk and meditation.

Firhad Hakim on Wednesday published a booklet containing dos and don'ts for the senior citizens during COVID- 19 pandemic. The Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC) under the Panchayats and Rural

Development Department

has introduced home delivery

at very nominal price mainly

for the senior citizens in Salt Lake and

across the city during the pandemic.