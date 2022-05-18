New Town: Pregnant woman harassed by auto driver
Kolkata: A man was allegedly assaulted and his pregnant wife was harassed by a shop owner and a few auto drivers near Shapoorji in New Town on Monday night after an altercation broke out between them over car parking
related issues.
According to the car owner Sadananda Roy, on Monday night he along with his wife went to Shapoorji area to buy some goods. Roy claimed that he parked his car on the side of the road in front of Shapoorji and went to a nearby shop.
Meanwhile, a few auto drivers asked his wife who was sitting inside to move the car.
Despite her telling them that her husband will come in a few minutes and they were going to leave the place, the auto drivers allegedly started harassing her using foul language.
When Roy came back and saw the auto drivers arguing with his wife,
he protested.
This time auto drivers started pushing Roy. When he warned them about legal consequences, a shop owner joined the auto rivers and started assaulting him.
After a few moments they left. Later Roy along with his wife went to the Techno City police station and lodged a complaint.
Police have registered a FIR and started a probe. However, till Tuesday night nobody was arrested.
