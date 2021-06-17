New Town: Park with 4K neem trees inaugurated

KOLKATA: Chandrima Bhattacharya, state minister for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs inaugurated Neembitan, a park in action area 2B in New Town on Wednesday.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a decision to plant one lakh Neem trees at the administrative review meeting in Jhargram in 2015. Accordingly, New Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) planted nearly 4000 trees at Eco Park and decided to set up a Neembitan.

Covering three acres, the only-of-its-kind park has a water body along with senior citizen's corner, children's corner and jogging track. There is a reflexology zone where people with bare foot can walk on pebbles for physical well being. The park will remain open from 6am and 9am in view of the pandemic and only those having completed two doses of vaccination will be allowed. Bhattacharya inaugurated an AC ambulance service too.