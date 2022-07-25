New Town: Over 47K availed public bicycle-sharing scheme in 2 yrs
KOLKATA: About 47,960 people have used the app-based public bicycle sharing scheme in New Town in the past two years.
The daily average distance travelled by the users is about 787 kms. New Town has graded cycle path for the users.
It is one of the top 11 cycling towns in India as declared by the ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs . There are 400 bicycles and 100 electric scooters which are being used in New Town.
People can take a cycle or e scooter from any of the 21 docking stations by unlocking with the help of their smart phones with the public bike sharing app.
The app is available in goggle play store.
The scheme is a Public Private partnership project under Smart City Mission under New Town Kolkata Green Smart City
Corporation Limited.
A report published by the New Town Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA) stated that in aggregate the users have travelled 4,96,000 km using the shared bi cycles and e bikes.
In the past two years of operation , the system has saved the environment from emission equivalent to nearly 111.53 tons of Carbon dioxide.
NKDA has taken up an initiative to encourage the people of New Town to go for cycling. Interested people have been given training in cycling. Regular programmes are being held to encourage to do cycling for their health as well as to reduce carbon emission.
The scheme is one of its kind in the state.
NKDA was first to introduce electric buses. The number has gone upto six now. Charging centres have come up in New Town.
To encourage people to use e-vehicles, an e-vehicle fair was held in 2021.
The e-buses have become very popular in New Town.
