New Town: Over 27K users registered for bicycle-sharing apps

kolkata: A statistics maintained by the New Town Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA) has revealed that more than 27,000 people had registered themselves on Public Bicycle Sharing apps in 2021.



It was learnt that 27,936 persons had registered themselves in 2021.

Combined, they travelled 1.5 lakh km.

New Town has come up as India's top cycle friendly cities bagging prizes by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. On Sunday, the 41 WB state cycling championships took place in New Town.

New Town has graded cycle track to encourage the residents to take up cycling.

Steps have been taken to teach interested people cycling.

A special drive was taken during the Durga Puja when cyclists visited different Puja pandals in Salt Lake on

their cycles.

NKDA has chalked out plans to make New Town clean and green.

It is the first autonomous body to introduce E buses which are plying every day. E-charging centres have come up and more will be set up soon.

In 2021, an e-carnival took place where e-vehicles by different manufacturers had been put up.

E-cycles are coming up in a big way in New Town and Kolkata.

Debashis Sen, Chairman of NKDA said drives had already been taken up to encourage people to use cycles, which don't cause pollution and are good for health.

It may be mentioned that in Belgium recently constructed a graded highway for cyclists.

In India more and more youths are taking up long distance and cross country cycling as an entertainment sport.