New Town: One held for assaulting security guard
KOLKATA: An incident of accidental firing took place in New Town on Wednesday night.
Police have arrested a man, who was allegedly assaulting a security guard.
According to police, on Wednesday night around 10 pm, two labourers identified as Swapan Malakar and Sisir Malakar were consuming liquor at a construction site of a private company in New Town.
The securioty supervisor of the construction site spotted the duo and clicked a few photographs on his smartphone as evidence.
Seeing the supervisor clicking photos of them, the labourers started assaulting him. When the supervisor screamed for help another security guard rushed to his aid.
It is alleged that the security guard was also beaten up badly. Meanwhile, another security guard with a licenced single barrel gun went to the spot and tried to stop Swapan and Sisir. Swapan then allegedly started assaulting the security guard with the gun and during the scuffle one round was fired accidentally.
Hearing gunshot, other security personnel rushed to the spot and detained the duo. Police were also informed. Cops from the Techno City police station went there and arrested Swapan. The single barrel gun was also seized.
