New Town: Mother found living with decomposed bodies of 2 children

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the death of two youths in New Town on Tuesday afternoon after their bodies were found in a decomposed condition.



The deceased youths' mother, who seems to be mentally unsound, was living with her son and daughter's corpse for the past few days.

According to police, the woman was living at a rented flat of an apartment in CD block of New Town with her son and daughter since 2019. For the past few days, none of the flat owners of the apartment saw the woman or any of her children.

As the woman and her family members used to stay aloof, the neighbours did not suspect anything unusual.

On Tuesday afternoon, the woman approached a resident of the apartment for a favour when the flat owner felt a foul smell. Immediately, other flat owners were informed. Later, they called the cops following which police found the woman's son and daughter's decomposed bodies. It is suspected that they had died at least five days ago and the woman was living with the corpses.

After sending the bodies for autopsy examination, the woman was questioned. But she failed to provide any answers. Later, the woman was also admitted to a hospital for treatment.