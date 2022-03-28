New Town main bus terminus Metro Stn to be called Nazrul Tirtha

KOLKATA: With the Ministry of Railways accepting the suggestions made by the state in renaming the Metro stations in the East-West section, the metro station near the New Town main bus terminus will be called Nazrul Tirtha.

Local people had objected to it after it came to light that the station would be called Bidhannagar as Bidhannagar is far away. HIDCO took up the matter with the state Transport department which in turn got in touch with the Ministry of Railways. The Ministry has informed the state government that it has accepted the proposal and the station will be called Nazrul Tirtha.

The other two stations will be called Swapna Bhor which will come up in between to star hotels. Swapno Bhor is the senior citizen's park. It has a top storeyed building that houses an auditorium, library, space for indoor games and has a sprawling law covering three acres of land. The third station will be called Biswa Bangla. The Garia- Airport metro railway will have 24 stations covering a distance of 30 km. The first phase will be from Garia to Rubi Hospital and the second phase will be from Rubi Hospital to the Airport.