New Town library signs agreement with British Council

Kolkata: Great news for the book lovers in New Town and Salt Lake as the library housed at Nazrul Tirtha has become internationally connected following an alliance agreement with the British Council.



The library has turned out to be a resource centre, the first of its kind following the agreement between the

British Council and Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) on October 1.

As a result of the agreement, the library members will be able to access around 130,000 e-books and over 10,000 popular publications online. The readers will be able to access newspapers and magazines like The Guardian,

New Scientist, the Economist, Vogue, Time, National Geographic, MIT Solan Management Review along with the best selling graphic novels, research publications, books by award-winning authors. They will have access to 7000 short, high quality feature films and documentaries. They will also have access to the live performance of musical programmes and concerts and shows of the British theatre.

The students, professionals and children will be immensely benefitted as they will be able to attend online programmes to improve their professional and communication skills. The arrangement has been made to connect the young minds to the knowledge base that is available internationally.

Nazrul Tirtha where the library is situated was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 24, 2014. The library has a collection of more than 10,000 books, digital archive which has 30,000 documents on Kazi Nazrul that include his writings, the newspapers and magazines edited by him among others. There are 500 records of the songs composed by him up to 1942 till he developed the incurable nervous disease. There are exhibition areas and open-air theatre along with three halls to screen films. It has extensive study and research materials on Kazi Nazrul Islam. Nazrul Tirtha was inaugurated on the 115th birth anniversary of the rebel poet.