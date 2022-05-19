New Town: In a first, 'Sarbojonin Durga Puja' to be organised at City Square Ground
Kolkata: New Town will witness the first ever Sarbojanin Durga Puja at City Square ground adjacent to Clock Tower.
New Town Sarbojonin Durgotsab Samiti is organising this Puja to provide a boost to tourism, shopping and culture of the smart city (New Town) in association with NKDA (New Town Kolkata Development Authority) and HIDCO (Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation).
"More than 80 Pujas were held last year in New Town — Rajarhat area. But all these Pujas were restricted to gated areas like blocks and communities. Soon after the Durga Puja won the Intangible Culture Heritage tag from UNESCO, we decided to host the Sarbojonin Durga Puja for all the residents of eastern corridor of India. We value the culture of Bengal and we are committed to showcase the various art forms of Bengal," Urmila Sen, president of the Samiti said.
She added that the theme of this year's Durga Puja will be Narishaktir Jagaran (Awakening of Women Power) and declared that the 'Khunti Puja' will be held on July 13.
"We have entered into a strategic alliance with a very old Durga Puja in London so that our Durga Puja can be telecasted through social media there and vice versa," said Tapas Adhikary, Vice-President of the Samity.
The logo of the Puja that has been designed by renowned artist Shuvaprasanna was also unveiled on Wednesday in presence of actor Rituparna Sengupta.
A fair will be also be organised in the same pattern as Park Circus Sarbojanin Durga Puja and there will be 'adda' zones in similar fashion as Maddox Square Durga Puja.
Renowned artist Prasanta Pal will be the theme artist for the Puja while Debashis Sen, Chairman Hidco will be the Chief Advisor.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
LG Anil Baijal resigns citing 'personal reasons'; submits resignation...18 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Mamata coins new slogan 'Ami Noi Amra' at district meeting18 May 2022 7:22 PM GMT
SC rules out branches of NGT in all states and UTs18 May 2022 7:20 PM GMT
ISRO lines up Azadisat, 75 student satellites for launch this year18 May 2022 7:18 PM GMT
Three-year-old boy among 12 killed in factory wall collapse18 May 2022 7:17 PM GMT