New Town: In a first, 'Sarbojonin Durga Puja' to be organised at City Square Ground

Kolkata: New Town will witness the first ever Sarbojanin Durga Puja at City Square ground adjacent to Clock Tower.



New Town Sarbojonin Durgotsab Samiti is organising this Puja to provide a boost to tourism, shopping and culture of the smart city (New Town) in association with NKDA (New Town Kolkata Development Authority) and HIDCO (Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation).

"More than 80 Pujas were held last year in New Town — Rajarhat area. But all these Pujas were restricted to gated areas like blocks and communities. Soon after the Durga Puja won the Intangible Culture Heritage tag from UNESCO, we decided to host the Sarbojonin Durga Puja for all the residents of eastern corridor of India. We value the culture of Bengal and we are committed to showcase the various art forms of Bengal," Urmila Sen, president of the Samiti said.

She added that the theme of this year's Durga Puja will be Narishaktir Jagaran (Awakening of Women Power) and declared that the 'Khunti Puja' will be held on July 13.

"We have entered into a strategic alliance with a very old Durga Puja in London so that our Durga Puja can be telecasted through social media there and vice versa," said Tapas Adhikary, Vice-President of the Samity.

The logo of the Puja that has been designed by renowned artist Shuvaprasanna was also unveiled on Wednesday in presence of actor Rituparna Sengupta.

A fair will be also be organised in the same pattern as Park Circus Sarbojanin Durga Puja and there will be 'adda' zones in similar fashion as Maddox Square Durga Puja.

Renowned artist Prasanta Pal will be the theme artist for the Puja while Debashis Sen, Chairman Hidco will be the Chief Advisor.