New Town: Hakim to inaugurate Fintech hub today

KOLKATA: Firhad Hakim, chairman of Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO), will inaugurate the online portal for New Town Fintech hub on Friday.



The programme will be held at hall number 5 of Biswa Bangla Convention Centre.

This is a major step in ease of doing business. Those who stay abroad can send their application by using the online portal.

The mutual fund houses can use the platform. New Town is coming up as a major IT hub in Bengal. The Bengal Silicon valley project, which is coming up on 200 acres, is likely to generate huge employment.