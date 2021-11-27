New Town gets two women-run workpods

kolkata: West Bengal Housing Development Corporation (WBHIDCO) unveiled two workpods in New Town, which will be manned by women.



The workpods will be run by Banani under the supervision of Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage. These are located at two different locations near Eco Park Gate No 4 and near Sankalpa 2. The workpods will cater to students, start-ups and other professionals, who need office on the roads.

Debashis Sen (IAS), managing director of WBHIDCO, inaugurated the workpods. Sourav Mukherjee, founder president of Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage (KSCH) was present on the occasion along with other members of KSCH and self help group members.

Each workpod will consist of 20 seats fitted with electric connections. Professionals can hire the place for their presentations and client meeting at a very reasonable cost. KSCH is providing hospitality training to the women of SHG group staying in the remote corners of Bengal. People can work here paying a fixed rate of Rs 30 including GST for a minimum period of 90 minutes and for additional period at Rs 20 per hour. There will be monthly passes to work for Rs 4999, excluding GST for 30 days.