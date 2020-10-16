New Town gets solid waste upcycling store-cum-museum

Kolkata: Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) New Town Kolkata Green Smart City Corp Ltd and Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage have joined hands to inaugurate India's first museum-cum-sale store for Upcycled and Recycled products in New Town on Thursday.



Debashis Sen, chairman, HIDCO inaugurated the "Zero Waste Store", to showcase an array of innovative products from solid waste material.

Senior officials of HIDCO and NKDA along with Sourav Mukherjee, founder president, Kolkata Society For Cultural Heritage and Pauline Laravoire the Sustainable Director of Techno India group were

present at the inaugural function. HIDCO has given the waste museum and store to Kolkata Society For Cultural Heritage (KSCH) for managing it and display the products. KSCH has mobilised various self help group members to design, conceive and produce innovative products off waste material here. The store will have a counter where residents of New Town can donate their household solid waste material for making new products. While inaugurating the "Project Zero Waste", Debashis Sen said: "We are providing a space for all types of waste products here. Laptop, old mobile phone, metal and all types of products will be kept that can be recycled."

Sourav Mukherjee, said: "We feel honoured as HIDCO and New Town Kolkata Development Authority have reposed their faith

in our ability to manage and run this Zero Waste Store."