New Town gets solar-powered Smart Bench with charging ports, Wi-Fi hotspot
KOLKATA: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has installed a Smart Bench in New Town recently.
People can use the bench as their work station.
The ambiance provides an ideal environment to work and enjoy nature. It has been installed near the Biswa Bangla gate.
There is LED ambiance light, 3 USB charging
ports, 3 wireless charging pads, 4G enabled Wi-Fi hotspot, LED display with sound, temperature and humidity cell and bicycle charging.
Solar power is used to run the facilities. A team of NKDA team will study whether
the smart bench can withstand rain and scorching
heat during summer. If the result is found to be positive, similar benches will be installed in different areas of New Town. NKDA will install smart waste bins in areas, where the waste is not cleared daily. The bins have sensors that give signals when three fourth portion of the bins are filled up.
NKDA is the first agency to introduce garbage segregation system. Every household is given two bins where the wet waste and dry waste
are collected and they are
being collected by the conservancy workers. The bins
that are kept in areas where
garbage is dumped infrequently are not cleaned regularly.