New Town gets smart cycle stand

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has set up a smart cycle stand for the people to park their cycles.



These people come from the villages that are situated off New Town. In the late afternoon or evening they collect their cycles and leave for their homes. The cycle stand has CCTVs, shed to protect the cycles, docking for 70 cycles, charging facility for cell phones, and e-bikes and LCD screen where they will be given information on weather and distance of various places from the smart cycle stand. All the facilities are given free of cost. There will be two security guards to look after the cycles. It has come up close to the pedestrian sub way off Nazrul Tirtha.

The Smart Cycle Stand was inaugurated on October 12, by HIDCO Chairman, Debashis Sen, in the presence of the officials of HIDCO, NKDA, and NKGSCCL.

To popularise cycles NKDA will organise a host of activities between October 15 and 20. On October 15, Sabuj Sathi and Kanyashree recipients will taken part in an event at Eco Park Gate number 1 at 3.45 pm. Open air folk song will be performed. On October 16, cyclists will be given training in road discipline and a cycle repairing clinic will be opened at 5 pm at NKDA football ground. A cycle festival will be held on October 17 at 7.15am. This event will be followed by cyclothone from New Town Business Club to Eiffel Tower at 3.30pm at 7.15 am on October 18 and a treasure hunt on cycle on October 19 at ECO Park Eiffel Tower. On October 20 there will be inter housing complex cycle competition at Eco Urban village at 7am.