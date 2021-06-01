New Town gets its first Maa canteen

KOLKATA: State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Tuesday inaugurated the first Maa canteen



of New Town in the Action Area (AA) I. Bhattacharya said: "The concept of Maa canteen is to stand by the people. Charging Rs 5 is meant so that those who take food from the canteen do not suffer from inferiority complex."

On Tuesday, Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) Chairman, Debashis Sen informed that initially the canteen that has been inaugurated on Tuesday on the market premises beside the Deputy Commissioner of New Town office will cater to 100 people every day. Number of Maa Canteens will be increased if the response is good.Meanwhile, Tapas Chatterjee, MLA of Rajarhat New Town who was also present during inauguration proposed to start Maa canteen in the panchayat areas of New Town. "We have several areas in New Town where financially weak

people live. Also the construction workers and labourers working in the adjacent areas of the panchayats like Chandpur, Patharghata and a few other places can avail the benefit," he said.

Beneficiaries will have to buy a coupon from the canteen counter between 9 am and 10 am. Chatterjee further informed that within a few days he is going to start an initiative called the 'bidhayak er rannaghor' to serve food to the labourers and the needy in the urban and panchayat areas of New Town till June 15 free-of-cost. Meanwhile, Calcutta Rowing Club (CRC) organised a Covishield vaccination camp for 18+ group.