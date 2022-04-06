New Town gets green 'Activity Park'

kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) adds another lush green public open space in the city. It is the Activity Park opposite Neem Banani in Action Area II B. It is an area developed especially for children. With Neem Banani and Activity Park, two adjacent developments being planned for senior citizens and children respectively, it reflects the holistic and the inclusive growth that New Town aims for.



The Activity Park is an active recreational area spreading over 2.95 acre, including a water body. The park comprises kids play area, tot-lot area, adventurous play area, kids activity lawn mound, 'adda' zone and fishing deck, multipurpose ground and pathways, etc. The multipurpose ground can be used by kids to play various games. Kids play zone has children rides like slides, swings, see-saw, etc. NKDA has conceptualised this

green space as a social and recreational focal point for the people of the nearby area. It shall also act as a community space.

Activity Park opposite Neem Banani was inaugurated by state Transport minister Firhad Hakim in presence of MLA Tapas Chatterjee and chairman of NKDA Debashis Sen and other senior officials.