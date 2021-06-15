New Town encounter probe: Cops from city leave for Punjab

KOLKATA: A team from Bidhannagar City Police left for Punjab on Monday in connection with the probe into the gunning down of Punjab-based dreaded criminals.



They will interrogate Sumit Kumar and Bharat Kumar who were arrested by the Punjab Police for more information.

Investigating officials suspect Bharat and Sumit know some valuable information about the gangsters' activities which would help the cops to find if anymore miscreants are left unidentified.

Earlier, gangsters Jaspreet Singh Bhuller and Jaspal Singh were killed in an encounter with the STF of West Bengal Police on Wednesday at a Sukhobristi Hosuing Complex in New Town area.

Meanwhile, mystery shrouds after cops of Bhangar police station detained four Punjabi residents including a miscreant on Monday morning.

According to sources, one of the suspect was detained from a red light area in Bashirhat following which three more persons were detained from Bhangar area.

The man who was detained from Bashirhat lives in Bhangar area for the past eight years with his wife. But often several people from Punjab used to visit his residence claiming that they are his relatives. The woman reportedly told the cops that sometimes

her husband's behaviour seemed unnatural. However, police are interrogating

the four detainees to find whether they were involved with the slain gangsters, Bhuller and Singh.