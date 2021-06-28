New Town: Drive-in vaccination camp to be held today

KOLKATA: Newtown Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) and Nabadiganta Industrial Development Authority (NDITA) will organise a drive-in vaccination camp on Monday.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, minister for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs will inaugurate the camp at the multi-storey car parking in Sector V under NDITA.

She will virtually inaugurate the other camp at Eco Park, gate I which will be organised by NKDA. People above 18 years of age will be vaccinated free-of-cost. At both the camps, beneficiaries will not have to get down from the vehicles.

Paramedics will come to them to vaccinate.

Earlier, NKDA had vaccinated the super spreaders, including shopkeepers, construction workers and domestic workers. Senior citizens and people above 18 years of age have also been vaccinated.

The members of three homes in Sector V and New Town have also been vaccinated.