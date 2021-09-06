New Town citizens to report crime for quick intervention

KOLKATA: The residents of New Town have come forward as volunteers to report crime to the police through WhatsApp sharing pictures of that particular spot so that immediate interventions can be made. Three groups have been created involving 120 residents from housing complexes and blocks in New Town and contact numbers of concerned police officials including police personnel on duty in mobile vans have been added to the group for prompt action.



In the recent past, New Town has witnessed sporadic incidents of lawlessness including a couple of cases of eve-teasing. A meeting was held on Sunday in presence of the willing volunteers, representatives from residents' welfare association, senior police officials of Bidhannagar City Police and senior officials of New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) including its chairman Debashis Sen. The police have advised that morning walkers and evening walkers will go out in groups in earmarked routes and as soon they come across any sort of crime, they will click pictures and post it in the messenger group. "The three separate WhatsApp groups, involve police officials from New Town, Eco Park and Techno City police station," a senior official of NKDA said.A social welfare group formed by local residents has identified 27 critical points on the basis of crime activities. "Majority of these incidents of lawlessness have taken place at various exit points from where the miscreants have been able to flee easily," Samaresh Das, chairman of the welfare group said.