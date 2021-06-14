New Town case: Slain gangsters used state as corridor for smuggling, reveals probe

KOLKATA: During the ongoing probe into the gunning down of dreaded criminals from Punjab— Jaipal Bhuller and Jaspreet Singh—at the Sapoorji Sukhobrishti housing complex in New Town, police have learnt that the slain gangsters were apparently using Bengal as a corridor for drug and arms smuggling. The two criminals, who were wanted in several cases, were killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police



On Saturday Sumit Kumar, who had taken the flat at the Sapoorji Sukhobrishti housing from the broker on rent, was arrested from Mohali in Punjab by the Punjab Police. A team from the Bidhannagar Police will go to Punjab soon to interrogate Sumit as well as Bharat Kumar, who was also arrested in Punjab before the gangsters were shot dead by the cops.

Police sources informed that Sumit and Bharat were the persons who could reveal their motives and what plan they had made and why Jaipal and Jaspreet were kept in New Town.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Punjab Police detained a cop there who had allegedly helped Sumit and his associates to cross toll plazas and police naka checking points.

The police Constable Amarjit Singh had allegedly handed over his identity card to Sumit which was used to create fake identity documents for their ill motives. Cops have come to know that Amarjit is a friend of Sumit. Police in Punjab are also probing to find out if there are more police personnel involved in the matter, who had helped Sumit and his associates.

According to sources, the investigating officials have come to know that the gangsters had entered Bengal a few days before May 23. Before settling down in the Sapoorji flat, they had stayed at a guest house in New Town. On Sunday, the information was revealed that the STF personnel had fired around 39 rounds.

According to a report submitted by the forensic experts, six bullet injuries were found on Jaipal's body while four bullet injuries were present on Jaspreet's body. Also it has been made clear that on Wednesday the firing had taken place inside the flat only as no sign of bullet hits were found anywhere outside of the flat.

Sources informed that from 201 flat of B block in Sukhobrishti — where the criminals were residing — cops found a packet with an address of Karachi written on it. Police also found several SIM cards, used for making international calls.

The duo and their other accomplices were known international drug smugglers. The information was reportedly confirmed by the Punjab Police as well. The investigation conducted by the police so far revealed that Jaipal and Jaspreet had used the SIM card which was picked up from Pingla in West Midnapore.