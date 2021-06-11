New Town: At least 3K super spreaders inoculated

KOLKATA: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has so far vaccinated about 3000 super spreaders. The electric buses that ply in New Town are being used to ferry the para-medicos to vaccinate the super spreaders who live in different areas.



Debashis Sen, Chairman, NKDA said about 30 to 40 super spreaders were being vaccinated every day on an average. NKDA has already vaccinated auto rickshaw drivers, stall owners, construction workers and domestic workers.

On Saturday, the residents of three homes in Sector V and New Town, namely, Sukanya and Bodhipith in Sector V and Bodhona in New Town would be vaccinated. Most of the inmates do not have Aadhar cards. So, special arrangements will be made for them, Sen added.