New Town allows holding of cultural events following norms

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) will allow cultural programme to take place at nazrul Tirtha after maintaining all the COVID-19 norms.

The open air theatre where cultural shows can be held following an order of the state government will be let out at Rs 3,000 which is 50 per cent of the original rate. Debashis Sen, chairman of NKDA said: "The concession will be allowed for small groups to hold non-commercial cultural events." The capacity of the open air theatre is about 170 while 60 people will be allowed. The audience will have to put on masks

and used sanitisers to wash their hands."

The decision has been taken as due to COVID-19 norms no cultural programme could

be held at the Puja pandals, which is a clear departure from the usual practice. Even cultural shows could not be held

at the housing complexes where the residents organise the events. The residents across all age take part in them. To encourage them, the

open air theatre can be

used to hold small cultural shows.

The people could not listen to the cultural programmes which are an integral part of Durga Puja. Both in Kolkata and districts, cultural shows used to be held. In Durgapur-Asansol belt and

Siliguri artistes across the country are invited to present their shows.