New Town: 75 saplings, named after freedom fighters, planted
KOLKATA: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has planted 75 saplings that have been named after the revolutionaries to increase green cover in the area.
The saplings have been named after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Benoy Bose, Badal Gupta, Dinesh Gupta, Matangini Hazra among others. The saplings have been planted to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.
NKDA has taken several steps to increase the green cover of the area. Trees have been planted on the road medians and they are being watered by recycled water.
Eco Park, the country's biggest urban park, had a huge collection of trees. The residents of different housing complexes take part in sapling plantation drives and they maintain the trees.
NKDA has plated more than 40,000 trees in the past few years.
It has set up nurseries, where saplings are nurtured and then plated across
the township.
