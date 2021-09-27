New Town 1st city in India to commit to UN's energy vow

KOLKATA: New Town has become the first city in India to commit to the United Nations' (UN) energy compact pledge to battle the climate crisis with a target to use 2 per cent of the total energy consumption coming from renewable energy sources like solar power by 2030.

According to the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) Chairman, Debasish Sen, New Town is already declared as a Green City and a solar city with a production of 1.3 megawatt of peak solar power.

Also, NKDA is encouraging people to use more e-vehicles so that pollution can be minimised.

In New Town all the houses, commercial buildings and office buildings are connected to grid based power supply to ensure stability.

The lands are being handed over only after ensuring the power supply from the grid. Sources also informed that the buildings more than 15.5 meters of height have provision of solar heater or solar photovoltaic cells.

The buildings with contract demand more than 1.5 megawatt are asked to install rooftop solar systems in order to meet 2 per cent of the total electrical load.