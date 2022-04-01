New Town: 14 held for duping people on pretext of installing mobile phone towers

Kolkata Cops from the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station arrested 14 persons and busted two fake call centres running in New Town from where people were being duped on the pretext of mobile phone tower installation.



Police have arrested 14 persons in two separate cases from the Astra Tower building near Akansha crossing and have seized several mobile phones, hard disks, wifi routers and other documents. Four persons in two cases were remanded to police custody after the accused persons were produced at the Bidhannagar ACJM court on Thursday.

According to police, the accused persons used to call people and offer lucrative returns by installing a mobile phone tower of a prominent mobile service provider on their land or rooftop of a building.

After convincing people with good returns, the accused persons used to ask them to deposit money in a bank account as processing fee, registration fees, no objection certificate fee and other miscellaneous charges. Also the accused persons used to ask for their Aadhaar card, PAN card and other personal documents as well.

Sources informed that after getting the money, accused persons used to provide the applicant with forged documents of the mobile service provider and also fake NOC. But after that all communication would be stopped. It may be mentioned that the call centres were running in two floors of the same building. Cops are checking how many people they have duped so far. It is suspected that the amount cheated may go up to few crores.