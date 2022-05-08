New Town: 1 dead, 3 hurt after two bikes collide

kolkata: A youth was killed and three others injured after two motorcycles collided head on in New Town late on Saturday night.



According to sources, the incident took place around 2 am on Saturday night near the Balaka housing in New Town. One of the motorcycle was moving towards Narkelbagan while the other one moving towards the Balaka housing.

Near the housing the motorcycles collided with each other at a high speed. After the accidents, an anonymous caller informed the New Town police station about the accident.

Police rushed to the spot and found four youths including a woman were lying in a pool of blood and two motorcycles which were badly damaged were also lying near them.

One of the youths identified as Daniel Rai alias Rahul of Jaigaon in Jalpaiguri died on the spot. His friend Rahul Subha of Jaigaon along with the two riders of the other motorcycle identified as Abhay Singh of Bhatara and Dipika Dongre of Kharagpur were admitted at a private hospital near Narkelbagan in a critical condition.

Cops suspect both the motorcycles were moving around 100 kilometer per hour speed. However, cops are checking surveillance camera footage of the area to find out how the accident had taken place. Among the four, two youths are from Jalpaiguri while another on from Bhatpara. The woman is from Kharagpur. Police are waiting for the injured trio to be stable as they can tell police what exactly happened and what were they doing in New Town at that time.