New tourism policy in the offing, says min

kolkata: During his visit to North Bengal, state Tourism minister Indranil Sen said a new tourism policy for the state is in the offing. He said the department would work to translate Mamata Banerjee's dream to make North Bengal the most-sought after tourist hub in eastern India.



Tourist lodges in North Bengal will have emergency medical services, golf cart, barrier-free space and wheelchair for the physically-challenged persons, announced Sen.

The department is exploring the possibilities of religious tourism, cultural tourism, heritage tourism and tourism to explore nature and the minister would visit all these spaces to conduct an on the spot survey.

Sen visited the tourist spots and held meetings with senior officials of the department to upgrade tourism in North Bengal.

He asked the officials and staff to behave in such a way with the guests so that they feel comfortable. Steps will be taken so that tourists visit the areas throughout the year. The beauty of Dooars in rainy season has not yet been explored and soon the department will carry out a feasibility study for the same.

He said tea tourism is gathering momentum and steps shall be taken to introduce single window system in the tea estates. He stressed on the need to upgrade homestays, which are becoming popular in the area.

He said once the Covid pandemic is under control, there will be boom in tourism sector. To provide better facilities to the guests, building of infrastructure was essential, he maintained

He visited Batabari and proposed to set up a wedding destination at the tourist centre. He visited Bhorer Alo at Gajoldoba and asked the department to expedite construction of the cottages. He said attempts would be made so that the tourists could visit the area throughout the year. He met representatives of the local travel agencies and assured all possible help.