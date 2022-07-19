New species of eel found in Purba Medinipur
KOLKATA: Scientists of Zoological Survey of India have stumbled upon new eel species in Purba Medinipur district, a top ZSI official said.
Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) Director Dr Dhriti Banerjee said that the new eel species was collected from Petuaghat fishing harbour in the district this year.
"We plan to list the eel discovery along with other biodiversity findings of ZSI next year," Banerjee said.
The recently discovered eel species has been named as Ariosoma Bengalense in the name of its connection to the state. The species is distributed in the northern part of Bay of Bengal, she explained.
The colour of the species is brown. The species has larger eyes in comparison to the similar congeners.
The scientists and research scholars who were involved in this finding included different institutions from West Bengal as well as ZSI, Odisha.
The educational institutions included Bajkul Milani Mahavidyalaya, Jhargram Raj College.
ZSI scientist Dr Anil Mohapatra said two specimens were collected from the Petuaghat fishing harbour, West Bengal along the Bay of Bengal on a boat. While marking those specimens it was found to be an undescribed one, Mohapatra said.
