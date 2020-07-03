New shipping service between Kolkata Port & Chattogram begins

Kolkata: In a significant stride to augment Indo-Bangla trade, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust, on Friday started a new service between Kolkata Dock System (KDS) and Chattogram through Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route.



In its maiden voyage, the vessel 'M.V Asiatic Moon" (Singapore Flag) is carrying 300 containers of Indian exports to Bangladesh.

The primary goods that are being exported are ferro metal alloys and garments. This is the biggest vessel by size to ply between Kolkata and Chattogram till date. The vessel can carry up to 600 containers in a single voyage to Chattogram.

The new regular service connection between KDS and Chattogram will be managed by Zim Integrated Services in association with Bengal Tiger Lines.

Previously, only small barges with carrying capacity of about 80-100 containers were operational on this route.

The port and shipping line is also in consultation with FIEO to make sure all exporters are made aware of the new service and ease the pressure brought about by the issues faced at the overland routes through Petrapole.

"This is an additional connection over and above the existing vessels, increasing the capacity of serving this trade lane through the sea route," a senior official of SMP said.

Vinit Kumar, Chairman, SMP, Kolkata said another similar service too is scheduled to start from Kolkata Dock to Chattogram. The vessel M.V Xpress Godavari operated by Xpress Feeders shall commence the voyage to Chattogram Port in the second week of July.

Kumar along with S Balaji Arunkumar, Deputy Chairman of SMP inaugurated the service.